Curated Homes Publishes RERA Details For 86 Gurgaon Residential Projects To Help Home Buyers Verify Listings

MENAFN - GetNews)"Curated Homes listings of RERA-registered residential projects in Gurgaon, covering 86 projects from eleven developers."Curated Homes, a Gurgaon property advisory, has published listings for 86 RERA-registered residential projects from eleven developers, together with buyer guides on RERA checks and possession delays.

GURUGRAM, India - October 3, 2026 - Curated Homes, a residential property advisory based in Gurgaon, has published listings for 86 RERA-registered residential projects in the city, along with a set of guides that explain how buyers can check a project's registration before booking.

The listings cover apartments, builder floors and new launch projects from eleven developers, including DLF, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Birla Estates, Tata Housing, Krisumi, Elan, Whiteland and Dalcore. Projects are grouped by location across four corridors: Golf Course Road, the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road and the Southern Peripheral Road.

Each project page sets out the configuration, location and RERA registration details, and advises buyers to confirm the registration on the Haryana RERA website before committing. Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, residential projects must be registered with the state authority, and the registration record shows the approved plans and the declared completion date. Buyers often rely on brochures and sales figures instead of that record.

The site also includes buyer guides and a glossary of property terms. Topics include a RERA checklist for buying property in Gurgaon, the difference between carpet area, built-up area and super built-up area, and the complaint process when a builder delays possession.

"Many buyers see the RERA number in a brochure but never look it up," said Aapt Dubey, founder of Curated Homes. "We put the registration details on each listing and explain how to check them, so a buyer can confirm the facts independently before paying a booking amount."

Curated Homes works as an authorised channel partner to the developers it lists. On new bookings it is compensated by the developer, and buyers pay the developer's own price. For resale transactions, any advisory fee is agreed and disclosed in advance.

Information on the website is provided for general guidance only and does not constitute legal, financial or investment advice. Buyers should verify all project details with the developer and the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Availability

The listings and guides are available at , where visitors can browse projects by location and developer.

About Curated Homes

Curated Homes is a residential property advisory based in Gurgaon, India, founded in 2020 and led by Aapt Dubey. It works as an authorised channel partner to eleven developers and lists RERA-registered apartments, builder floors and new launch projects. The company's mission is to help home buyers compare projects using verified registration details and clear information on pricing and fees.