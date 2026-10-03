Trusted Collaboration: Influenscout Launches An Influencer Marketing Platform Built Around Evidence

MENAFN - GetNews)"influenScout: The Next-Generation Influencer - DTC Brands Collaboration Platform."The Swiss-built platform brings creator discovery, campaign management and contract signing into one workspace, with clear labels showing where creator metrics come from. Creators join free.

BASEL, Switzerland - October 3, 2026 - A large following can get a creator noticed. It cannot, by itself, tell a brand whether that creator is the right partner. Who is watching? How recent are the numbers? And which figures are observed rather than estimated?

Those are the questions behind influenScout, an influencer marketing platform officially launching today for brands, agencies and creators working across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch. Developed by Basel-based 2Day Communications GmbH, the platform combines creator discovery and analysis with the practical work of a partnership: outreach, negotiation, campaign scheduling and contract signing.

The potential scale is substantial. In its March 2025 research, Goldman Sachs estimated that approximately 67 million people worldwide identified as creators that year and projected that figure would reach roughly 107 million by 2030.

"Influencer marketing runs on numbers, but too few of them can be checked," said Sergey Bogachev, co-founder and managing director of influenScout. "We saw the need for the best and most accurate platform in this market, and that is what we set out to build. For us, accuracy isn't a feature. It's the product. With trusted data as our foundation, our end-to-end ecosystem takes the friction out of scaling partnerships-optimizing every step from initial talent discovery to execution and performance tracking."

THE NUMBER IS ONLY THE STARTING POINT

influenScout labels creator metrics with their source, freshness and the platform's assessment of confidence. Publicly collected figures, inferred estimates and data from creator-connected accounts are distinguished rather than presented as interchangeable. Supported account connections give creators a way to provide first-party data; estimates remain identified as estimates.

That approach extends to audience growth. The platform's Spike Check looks at content published before a sudden increase in followers for a possible explanation, such as an unusually successful video. When no content-based explanation is found, the increase is flagged for closer review. A flag is a reason to investigate, not proof that a creator bought followers.

influenScout's production database, as of October 2, 2026, covers creators in more than 120 countries publishing in more than 40 languages. It has also detected more than 420,000 brand-related signals, including mentions, affiliate links, promotional codes and sponsorship disclosures. These provide context about the brands appearing in a creator's content; they are not a count of verified sponsorship deals.

FROM A SEARCH TO A SIGNED AGREEMENT

For a brand entering a new market, the useful question is not simply which creators live there, but which creators appear to reach the intended audience. influenScout lets teams search by content, niche, language, creator location and audience location, alongside engagement and recent activity. A team can also describe a campaign in everyday language and have AI translate the brief into a search it can refine. When the stored catalogue runs short, live search goes further, giving brands access to more than 10 million creators on Instagram and TikTok.

The workflow continues after a shortlist is made. Brands can publish paid or gifting campaigns and receive creator applications, or approach a creator with a short pitch before making a formal offer. Creators can accept, counter or decline, with the negotiation kept in the same workspace.

Once terms are agreed, they become a contract. Both sides can propose changes to individual clauses, explain their reasoning, sign electronically and download the same signed PDF. The Campaign Calendar keeps deliverables, draft deadlines and publication dates alongside the deal.

STREAMLINED PARTNERING FOR BOTH SIDES

Traditional influencer marketing often suffers from operational friction, from blind scouting to prolonged contract negotiations and fragmented payment tracking. The platform resolves these bottlenecks by serving as an integrated bridge between both parties. For creators, the platform is completely free to use, unlocking direct access to premium, vetted brand partnerships without gatekeepers, upfront fees, or invoice chasing. Simultaneously, brands gain precision-driven discovery backed by verified audience demographics and engagement history, significantly reducing sourcing costs and eliminating mismatched collaborations.

"We understand the friction and fatigue that define traditional influencer scouting-the endless cold emails, ambiguous engagement rates, mismatched brand values, and fractured negotiation cycles that drain budgets and stifle creativity," said Jake Li, co-founder of influenScout. "Brands find the right creators. And creators find brands that match their values. Such collaboration should be smooth and fun. Let our platform take care of the formalities, so creators and brands can just focus on what they do best."

ABOUT INFLUENSCOUT

influenScout is a creator intelligence and collaboration platform for direct-to-consumer and consumer brands, agencies and creators on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch. It brings discovery, AI matching, creator audits, a campaign marketplace, a campaign calendar, deal management and electronic contract signing into one workspace. The platform is operated by 2Day Communications GmbH in Basel, Switzerland, and was co-founded by Sergey Bogachev and Jake Li.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Product capabilities and database figures are supplied by influenScout. Database totals reflect the company's production snapshot of October 2, 2026, and describe data coverage, not registered users or completed collaborations. Follower-count observations are a cumulative total collected since June 26, 2026, not a daily collection rate. The 10 million figure describes creators that live search can reach on Instagram and TikTok, not profiles stored in influenScout's database. Creator-economy estimates are from Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, "Creator Economy: Framing Market Opportunity, Drivers of Content Creation/Distribution & Ads/Commerce," March 26, 2025, page 4. The founders are available for interviews.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sergey Bogachev and Jake Li, Co-founders, influenScout /... · influenscout /

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