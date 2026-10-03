New F-16S Buy Taiwan Time And Space Against China's Air Coercion

MENAFN - Asia Times) Taiwan's new American-made F-16V Block 70 jets deliver much-needed breathing room against daily Chinese gray-zone coercion, yet surging Chinese stealth numbers and cratered runway risks mean their wartime utility would be sharply contested.

Taiwan received its first two new-build Lockheed Martin F-16V Block 70 fighter jets, touching down on October 2 at Taitung's Chihhang Air Base after a trans-Pacific ferry flight via Hawaii and Guam, multiple media outlets reported.

The single-seat aircraft mark the initial delivery of a US$8 billion, 66-jet procurement approved by the US in 2019 to modernize the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) and reinforce deterrence against escalating military pressure from China.

The handover ends years of delays stemming from production-line relocations, supply-chain bottlenecks and electronic warfare software integration issues with the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield suite.

Assigned to replace retired F-5 fighters in the 7th Tactical Fighter Wing, the aircraft will enhance Taiwan's ability to project air power over the critical Bashi Channel and respond to near-daily Chinese incursions.

Powered by General Electric F110 engines and equipped with APG-83 AESA radars and conformal fuel tanks, the fighters represent Taiwan's first factory-new combat aircraft deliveries in 25 years.

Taiwanese defense officials confirmed further deliveries are expected later this year, expanding Taiwan's active F-16 fleet to more than 200 operational jets as the island balances rising cross-strait risks against questions about US arms delivery schedules.

Taiwan's F-16 purchase has sparked debate over its role in defending the self-governing, democratic island: while needed against China's airspace intrusions, its survivability in a Chinese invasion is uncertain.

Taiwan may need these new-build F-16s to bolster its response to increasing Chinese incursions into its airspace. Bonny Lin and other writers note in a February 2026 China Power report that in 2025, China's military conducted a record 3,764 air incursions into Taiwan's de facto air defense identification zone (ADIZ), surging 22.4% over 2024.