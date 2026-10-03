MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEBI, China, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourists looking to slow down during China's National Day holiday are finding plenty to explore in Xun County, where performances, canal history and local food fill the streets of the Liyang City Cultural Tourism Area.









The county, part of Hebi in central China's Henan province, has long been shaped by canal transport. It is home to heritage associated with the Grand Canal, the historic waterway that connected northern and southern China, as well as traditional arts including Ni Gugu (clay whistles), Daping Opera and shehuo, folk performances commonly staged at festivals.









This holiday, the tourism zone has expanded its regular program, adding shows that pair local traditions with contemporary staging. The approach gives tourists more opportunities to experience the area's history rather than simply view its historic sites.

Each morning at 10:30 during the National Day holiday, Liyang Granary: Grand Canal Opening and Welcoming Ceremony reenacts a grain-shipping ceremony on the Wei River. Set during the Ming Dynasty, when waterways were vital to the movement of grain, the production uses music, costumes and ritual to evoke the canal's role in local life.









Elsewhere in the zone, lion dancers, stilt performers and musicians appear throughout the day. Traditional boat performances and Chinese instrumental recitals add to the program, bringing different aspects of Xun County's folk culture into public spaces. Some tourists said they had not expected such a wide range of performances.









After sunset, a projection show, Glamour of Ancient Liyang, uses the ancient city wall as a screen to illustrate the area's past and its connection to canal trade.

Food is part of the experience, too. Tourists can sample local specialties such as stone-baked buns, or sit down for a traditional meal between shows.

These upgrades have made the Liyang City Cultural Tourism Area a standout destination for travelers seeking deeper cultural immersion during China's busiest travel week. For tourists to Liyang City Cultural Tourism Area, the area offers a chance to spend time with local traditions while exploring the streets and landmarks that have preserved them.

Company: XUN COUNTY

Contact Person: Stephen Ma

Email: beijingqianlima@163.com

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

