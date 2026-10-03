Geno Launches Passgo, Unveiling Malaysia's Most Comprehensive Rewards Club For Car Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassGo, Malaysia's first rewards club built around the car ownership journey, officially launches today.

With PassGo, eligible car owners can earn PassGo Points (“Points”) through driving and daily quests. Points can be redeemed for vehicle servicing, EV charging, car accessories, dining vouchers and more.

A Rewards Club Built Around Car Ownership

PassGo is an automotive lifestyle rewards club developed by Geno Group, designed to connect drivers with service partners throughout the ownership journey. Geno Group is a global technology company specialising in blockchain-based financial solutions and infrastructure. Points cannot be withdrawn as cash or traded and are operated in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Making Every Drive More Rewarding

PassGo launches with Proton e.MAS as its flagship brand partner, with plans to expand to additional automotive brands and partners to cover a full-lifecycle service ecosystem spanning EV charging, after-sales services, automotive accessories, insurance, and automotive financial services.

Through PassGo, car owners can earn and redeem rewards across an expanding network of merchants. As the club grows, PassGo aims to scale its active member base and reach a growing share of Malaysia's car ownership.

“Driving is part of everyday life, yet the relationship between car owners and brands often begins and ends with a single transaction,” said Ian Zhang, CEO of Geno Group.“PassGo is designed to enable OEMs and authorised service centres to engage and retain customers more effectively while delivering greater value, ecosystem synergy, and personalised experiences.”

Start Earning with PassGo

The PassGo app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To celebrate the launch, new members can earn bonus Points during the launch month: 100 Points upon their first login, plus an additional 300 Points after successfully linking an eligible vehicle.

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ABOUT GENO EDGE (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.

Geno is the Malaysia subsidiary of Geno Group Limited, a global technology company specialising in enterprise blockchain infrastructure embedded with intelligent layer. Geno develops systems for enterprise applications and financial market infrastructure for business-to-business settlement.

Media Contact

Company: Geno Edge (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd

Contact Person: Rebecca Zhang

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Telephone: +60 19-9003026

City: Kuala Lumpur