Brazilian Police Probe Suspected Plot Targeting US Diplomatic Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) Sao Paulo, Oct 3 (IANS) Brazilian federal police carried out searches in Sao Paulo and near Brasilia as part of an investigation into a suspected plot targeting US diplomatic facilities in the country.

The two searches targeted two suspects and were authorised by a lower-court judge in the Federal District, according to local media reports.

Officers seized computers and cellphones for forensic examination. Police said they had so far found no evidence corroborating the reported risks, nor had they identified any links between the suspects and criminal organisations.

Police described the searches as a preventive measure in a confidential investigation conducted in cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies.

The operation came after the United States and Australian diplomatic missions in Brazil suspended in-person operations or temporarily closed on Friday, citing security concerns, two days before Brazil's presidential election.

According to an official notice, US diplomatic facilities across Brazil -- including the embassy in Brasilia and consulates in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, and Recife -- have suspended in-person consular services until further notice, reports Xinhua news agency.

The embassy and consulates have also stopped processing and issuing visas. Local military police deployed additional forces around the US Embassy in Brasilia and cordoned off areas surrounding the consulate in Sao Paulo.

The Australian Embassy in Brasilia announced its closure on Friday, citing safety considerations. It advised Australian citizens to avoid visiting US diplomatic facilities and nearby areas in Brazil.

Brazil is scheduled to hold the first round of its general and presidential elections on Sunday.