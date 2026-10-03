Driver Arrested After Car Hits Crowd In Australia's Newcastle

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 3 (IANS) A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a crowd in the Australian city of Newcastle, north of Sydney, on Saturday morning, injuring nine people, including children.

A police statement said that emergency services were called to reports that a vehicle had struck people in a crowd in Newcastle, 110 km north of Sydney, around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, with multiple people injured and a large emergency response underway.

According to local media, the crowd had gathered to farewell the local team, the Newcastle Knights, as they travelled to Sydney to play in the National Rugby League grand final on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sydney newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported that nine people were injured, including two who were in critical condition, two who were seriously injured and five who suffered minor injuries.

The newspaper reported that the critical patients were an infant girl who went into cardiac arrest and a man who suffered multiple leg fractures.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris told Australian Broadcasting Corporation television that the driver was a supporter of the team who had lost control of the vehicle.

"It appears that he's lost control of the car, and he's gone into the crowd. And I believe about nine were injured, which sadly also included children," he said.

Chris Minns, premier of the state of New South Wales, described the incident as heartbreaking.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of loved ones who have been involved or injured in the crash," he said.

"We've seen how this grand final has brought Newcastle together, and I hope the whole community remains united as we continue to respond."

The Newcastle Knights said in a post on social media that the team bus was diverted from the planned route due to a major incident.