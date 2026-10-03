Kya Garwood Discusses Best Actress Win At The Cannes Film Awards

USA - October 02, 2026 - For actress Kya Garwood, attending Cannes was already set to be a memorable milestone. What she never expected was to leave the Cannes Film Awards with the Best Actress award, a career-defining achievement that turned an already special occasion into an unforgettable moment.

The award recognised Kya Garwood's performance in the short film Lucy, which also enjoyed an impressive festival run, earning nominations in three major categories. For the actress, however, the biggest memory wasn't simply hearing her name announced; it was the overwhelming emotion that followed.

Kya Garwood Was Completely Caught by Surprise

Despite the excitement surrounding the awards ceremony, Kya Garwood admitted she had no expectation of winning. In fact, the moment happened so quickly that she almost missed it entirely. Recalling the announcement, Kya Garwood described the moment as one of complete surprise. Hearing the title of the film before realizing she had won, she was overcome with emotion as the significance of the achievement sank in.

Kya Garwood said: "I was really pleased and surprised to win Best Actress. I remember putting my head down and didn't actually hear my name, just the word Lucy, and I literally cried."

The honest reflection perfectly captures how unexpected the victory was. Rather than preparing for a winner's speech, Kya Garwood found herself overcome with emotion as the reality of the achievement sank in.

A Full-Circle Moment During Cannes

Beyond the award itself, Kya Garwood explained that winning at the Cannes Film Awards carried even deeper significance because it took place during her time in Cannes, where the film's international festival journey had begun.

Sharing why the recognition meant so much, Kya Garwood said:

"This means so much to me to be recognised for my acting, and to win an award in Cannes was special. I cannot thank the director Bastien Leblanc enough for giving me this opportunity; it's all thanks to him that I am taking away so many awards. He is an amazing director and has opened up so many opportunities for me, and I cannot wait to start working with him again on another project.

Lucy was also an international nominee for the 2025 Brussels Short Film Festival, which is officially recognised as an Oscar-qualifying event. To be selected was a huge recognition. I was so close to being at the Oscars," she laughs.

The emotional statement highlights how closely connected Kya Garwood feels to the project. Receiving a Best Actress award while in Cannes made the experience all the more meaningful and marked another significant milestone in the film's journey.

For performers, there are few accolades that compare with being recognised for acting on an international stage, making Kya Garwood's success an important moment in her career.

Success Across Multiple Categories

While Kya Garwood's Best Actress victory became the standout achievement, the film itself also received widespread recognition at the Cannes Film Awards.

The production earned nominations in three categories:

Best Director

Best Short Film

Best Actress in a Short Film

The nominations reflected the strength of the creative team behind the project, with Kya Garwood's award providing the perfect celebration of the film's success.

Receiving recognition across multiple categories showcased the impact the short film made with judges and audiences alike, cementing its place among the awards' notable productions.

Kya Garwood's Career Continues to Build

For Kya Garwood, winning Best Actress at the Cannes Film Awards is more than another credit on a résumé. It represents further international recognition and acknowledges the work she has invested in developing her craft as an actress.

While Kya Garwood remains humble about the achievement, her emotional reaction spoke volumes about what the award meant personally. Her honesty in describing the moment has resonated with audiences, offering a glimpse behind the glamour of Cannes and reminding fans that career-defining moments often arrive when they are least expected.

With growing recognition and an award-winning performance now attached to her name, Kya Garwood leaves Cannes with not only an unforgettable memory but also a significant milestone that could mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her acting career.

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