Nine Injured After Car Crashes Into Crowd In Sydney

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 3 (IANS) Nine people have been injured after a car crashed into a crowd north of Sydney on Saturday morning, triggering a major emergency response.

A police statement said that emergency services were called to reports that a vehicle had struck people in a crowd in the city of Newcastle, 110 km north of Sydney, around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, with multiple people injured and a large emergency response underway.

Sydney newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported that nine people were injured, including two who were in critical condition, two who were seriously injured and five who suffered minor injuries.

The newspaper reported that the critical patients were an infant girl who went into cardiac arrest and a man who suffered multiple leg fractures.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the crowd had gathered to farewell the local team, the Newcastle Knights, as they travelled to Sydney to play in the National Rugby League grand final on Sunday night.

Chris Minns, premier of the state of New South Wales, described the incident as heartbreaking.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of loved ones who have been involved or injured in the crash," he said.

"We've seen how this grand final has brought Newcastle together, and I hope the whole community remains united as we continue to respond."

The Newcastle Knights said in a post on social media that the team bus was diverted from the planned route due to a major incident.