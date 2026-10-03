Pope's Representative Visits Ukrainian Pows In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Vatican reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The third mission of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to Moscow concluded on September 30, following his previous visits in June 2023 and October 2024.

On Wednesday, the cardinal visited a camp holding Ukrainian prisoners of war, spoke with them and delivered a message of solidarity from Pope Leo XIV. He also expressed hope that they would soon be able to return home.

Throughout the three-day visit, Cardinal Zuppi was accompanied by the Apostolic Nuncio to Moscow, Archbishop Giovanni d'Aniello.

Pope Leo XIV calls for concessions to achieve peace in Ukraine amid protracted war

Cardinal Zuppi also met with Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov. Their discussions focused on the situation of military and civilian detainees, the search for missing persons, family reunification and the repatriation of minors. He also met with Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

As Ukrinform reported, in August, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, called for an end to the war in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow.

Photo: Vatican News