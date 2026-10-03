Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 3: Check Precious Metals City-Wise Rates Before Buying
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,37,900
|Rs 1,50,450
|Rs 2,34,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,750
|Rs 1,50,280
|Rs 2,34,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,750
|Rs 1,50,280
|Rs 2,34,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,37,750
|Rs 1,50,280
|Rs 2,34,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,37,750
|Rs 1,50,280
|Rs 2,34,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,37,750
|Rs 1,50,280
|Rs 2,34,900
Silver showed a clearer difference between markets. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru were at Rs 2,34,900 per kg, while Chennai and Hyderabad were higher at Rs 2,45,100 per kg. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, silver fell by Rs 100 per kg from the previous day's rate, while Chennai and Hyderabad gained Rs 100 per kg.
What Buyers Should Know
Goodreturns notes that its precious-metal prices are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other applicable levies. The final amount paid for jewellery can therefore be higher after taxes and making charges. Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before making a purchase.
With gold prices above Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams for 24K purity in several major markets and silver around Rs 2.35 lakh-Rs 2.45 lakh per kg, even small daily movements can make a noticeable difference to larger purchases.
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