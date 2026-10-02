PM Modi Wishes Gajendra Shekhawat On His Birthday Lauds Efforts In Popularising Indian Culture

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Union Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and lauded his efforts to popularise Indian culture and drive growth in the tourism sector.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was born on October 3, 1967, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He has served as Minister of Culture and Tourism since 2024.

He is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji on his birthday. His work towards making Indian culture popular and ensuring the tourism sector grows is commendable. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, extending his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shekhawat, said, "May God bless you with good health, happiness, and a long life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media and wished Shekhawat on his birthday.

"Greetings and warm wishes to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on his birthday. His dedicated efforts towards promoting India's rich cultural heritage and strengthening the country's tourism sector are commendable. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society," Singh said in a post on X.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his best wishes and posted, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Member of Parliament from Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat! I pray to Lord Shrinathji for your good health and long life!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the Culture and Tourism Minister on his birthday.

"May you have a healthy, long, and successful life and may you continue to work for public service and national upliftment. This is my prayer to Lord Shri Ram," CM Yogi posted on X.