QREC Chairman Emphasises Enduring Partnership With France Galop

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The official opening ceremony of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend took place in Paris on Thursday evening, marking the start of one of the most prestigious fixtures on the international horse racing calendar.

Heading the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) delegation at the ceremony, chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah addressed an audience of dignitaries and racing officials.

In his remarks, he highlighted the profound bond between QREC and France Galop-a partnership established in 2008 and built upon a shared commitment to horseracing excellence.

"Our enduring relationship with France Galop is founded on a mutual devotion to the horse, an uncompromising pursuit of sporting excellence, and a commitment to preserving our rich equestrian heritage," stated al-Attiyah. "Together, our ambition remains to promote racing at its absolute pinnacle and to afford these exceptional athletes the global stage they deserve."

The QREC chairman extended appreciation to France Galop's partners, including Cygames, for their contribution to the international reach of the weekend's festivities.

Looking ahead to Sunday's highlight races, al-Attiyah pointed to the fierce competition expected across both code disciplines. In the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, attention centres on Daryz as he bids for a second consecutive victory following his successful preparatory trial. Meanwhile, the Qatar Arabian World Cup enters a new era as the contender field opens following the retirement of three-time champion Al Ghadeer to stud.

Concluding his address, the QREC chairman paid tribute to the late Father Amir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, acknowledging His Highness's foundational role in establishing modern Qatar and positioning Qatari horse racing as a global leader.

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe QREC France Galop