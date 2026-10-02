Qatar Ready For Saudi Challenge In Gulf Cup Semi-Final, Says Lopetegui

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui says his side are fully prepared for Saturday's Gulf Cup semi-final against hosts Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, with a place in the final at stake.

Lopetegui expects to be a demanding contest against one of the tournament favourites.“The most important thing in our preparation and recovery,” Lopetegui said at Friday's press conference.“The players have high morale and are determined to do their best to reach the final.”

The Spaniard added he had a clear idea of the line-up and that every player understood his role in a major challenge against a strong Saudi side.

Lopetegui does not expect the home crowd to unsettle his players, pointing to their experience of playing at the highest level, including at the World Cup.

“A full stadium will increase the enthusiasm of our players and give them an additional incentive to perform better. It will not put pressure on us,” he said.

Lopetegui stressed that Qatar must concentrate on the game rather than look for excuses, with defensive discipline and taking chances likely to be decisive.“We have the physical, mental and tactical strength to deliver our best performance,” he said.

Lopetegui also confirmed that Akram Afif, who was rested for the 1-1 draw against the UAE in the final group match, will be available for the semi-final.“We faced them a year ago, but they are now stronger after the addition of new and young players,” he said.

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Akram Afif, who was rested for the 1-1 draw against the UAE in the final group match, will be available for the semi-final against Saudi Arabia.

Qatar reached the semi-finals after opening their Group B campaign with a 2-0 victory over defending champions Bahrain and following that with a 1-0 win over Yemen. They then drew 1-1 with the UAE to finish second in the group with seven points, behind the UAE on goal difference.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, were flawless in Group A, collecting nine points from three matches. They beat Kuwait 1-0, Oman 3-0 and Iraq 2-0, scoring six goals without conceding.

The hosts' defensive record makes them the only team yet to concede in the tournament.

Saturday's semi-final will also add another chapter to a long Gulf Cup rivalry. The teams have met 22 times in the competition, with Saudi Arabia winning 10 times, Qatar three and nine matches ending in draws. Saudi Arabia have scored 34 goals to Qatar's 14.

Saudi coach Georgios Donis acknowledged the challenge posed by a Qatar side featuring experienced players.“The match will not be easy,” Donis said.“We have to maintain full concentration, play our own style and analyse the opponent well.”

The Greek coach called for his team to reproduce the defensive solidity and attacking effectiveness they showed in the group stage. With no room for mistakes in the knockout phase, he urged his players to avoid pressure and play with confidence.

UAE, Oman meet in other semi-final

The other semi-final pits the UAE against Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium. UAE coach Zlatko Dalic said his team were determined to reach the final after topping Group B with seven points.

Dalic said the UAE had studied Oman carefully, paying particular attention to their dramatic comeback against Kuwait, when they overturned a one-goal deficit to win 3-1.

“That reaction reflects the strength of the team and the outstanding work of its technical staff and players,” Dalic said.

He stressed that winning the Gulf Cup would require sustained focus, adding that Oman possessed enough quality to make the semi-final a difficult contest.

Oman reached the last four in dramatic circumstances. They began Group A with a 1-1 draw against Iraq and a 3-0 defeat by Saudi Arabia before recovering to beat Kuwait 3-1.

Their qualification was confirmed after Iraq lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabia, leaving Oman and Iraq level on points, goals scored and conceded, and fair-play record. Oman advanced after winning the draw used to separate the teams.

Oman coach Tarik Sektioui said his players were in good physical and mental condition and ready for the UAE challenge.

He described Oman's campaign as one full of difficulties, noting that many had expected the team to exit in the group stage.

“Reaching the semi-finals reflects how close the teams are,” Sektioui said, adding that he saw no significant difference between the two sides.

The Moroccan coach said the squad's blend of experienced players and youngsters had helped Oman deal with difficult situations. He also praised the team's progress throughout the tournament and expressed confidence that his players could deliver another strong performance.

The Gulf Cup final is scheduled for Tuesday at 9pm at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Qatar football Julen Lopetegui Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia