Voucher Scheme To Help Local Farmers Gets Digital Upgrade

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality is stepping up support for local farmers through a digital agricultural voucher programme that covers nearly 75% of the cost of essential inputs, including seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, as Qatar seeks to strengthen domestic food production and improve food security.

The programme is designed to boost farm productivity, reduce production costs, and give farmers greater flexibility to choose inputs suited to their individual production plans.

More than 400 productive farms currently benefit from the voucher system, with support levels determined by factors including cultivated area and crop types.

Under the updated system, eligible farmers can access the service digitally and select the agricultural inputs that best match their production needs, including crops with greater income-generating potential.

The programme focuses on five key vegetable crops – tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, zucchini and sweet peppers – alongside other seasonal vegetables.

According to Ministry of Municipality figures, about 950 productive farms supplied local markets with agricultural products in 2025, while domestic vegetable production reached around 75,000 tonnes.

The voucher programme forms part of Qatar's broader efforts to increase food self-sufficiency and strengthen the resilience of the agricultural sector, which faces significant environmental and climatic challenges.

Qatar has achieved high levels of self-sufficiency in several food sectors.

Dairy self-sufficiency reached 99% in 2026, while domestic poultry production met 100% of national requirements.

Vegetable self-sufficiency, meanwhile, stood at around 39% in 2024, reflecting progress in a sector constrained by the country's natural conditions.

Alongside production support, Qatar has expanded seasonal and permanent agricultural markets, giving farmers opportunities to sell produce directly to consumers.

During the 2025-26 agricultural season, more than 100 Qatari farms participated in seasonal markets in Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya, in addition to the year-round Al Mazrouah Yard.

The combination of production incentives, digital support services and expanded market access is intended to help local farms increase productivity, improve their economic viability and contribute more significantly to Qatar's food-security objectives.