Civil Defence Contains Fire Aboard Vessel At Al Khor Port
Civil Defence teams brought under control a fire that broke out aboard a marine vessel at Al Khor Port on Friday, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said. In a post on X, the ministry said the fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.
The MoI did not provide further details of the vessel, the cause of the fire, or the extent of any damage. No casualties or wider impact from the incident were reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment