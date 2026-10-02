Xpressjobs Recognised At Sri Lanka's First National AI Awards For Agentic AI Innovation

XpressJobs has reported recognition for its AI Recruitment Assistant in the Best Agentic AI Solution category at the National AI Awards 2026, held in Colombo on 30 September.

The ceremony took place at Monarch Imperial as part of Sri Lanka AI Week 2026: AI Amplified, supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy and SLT-Mobitel.

The company describes the assistant as a tool for maintaining contact with candidates throughout recruitment, rather than limiting automation to finding and filtering applicants.

First piloted in September 2025, it contacts relevant candidates, explains roles and employers, qualifies talent and guides applicants through screening, applications and assessments, according to XpressJobs.

The platform reports that more than 40 enterprises have tested the assistant. Uses have included internships, graduate recruitment, technology hiring, frontline positions and recruitment involving large numbers of applicants.

It supports English, Sinhala and Tamil and operates through channels including WhatsApp. XpressJobs says this allows candidates to ask questions and receive guidance through services they already use.

Chief operating officer Dr. Oshadie Korale said the recognition was significant because it concerned a national technology award, rather than an award limited to the recruitment industry.

She linked the assistant's development to the company's experience of recruitment processes and its efforts to address delays in candidate communication and engagement.

According to the company, two filtering rounds reduced 263 applications to 83 companies for face-to-face assessment. Four panels evaluated entries over two days, using criteria including innovation, measurable impact, technical excellence, responsible AI, scalability and execution.

The assistant sits alongside XpressJobs' applicant-tracking systems, online assessments, applications without CVs and recruitment analytics. The company plans to continue developing its AI recruitment products in Sri Lanka and overseas.

Its reported award concerns the assistant's technology and application within recruitment, extending the company's existing range of tools for employers and job applicants.