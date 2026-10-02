Navy Commander And Senior Naval Officers Awarded Vishista Seva Vibushanaya (VSV)

Fourteen (14) senior officers of the Sri Lanka Navy, including the Commander of the Navy, were awarded the Vishista Seva Vibhushanaya (VSV) medal today, 30 September 2026.

The medals were presented to a group of senior officers in the regular forces of the tri services, at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the patronage of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Vishista Seva Vibhushanaya (VSV) is a top military decoration in Sri Lanka awarded for those with 25 years of continuous, unblemished service.

The recipients from the Sri Lanka Navy are:

Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, Commander of the Navy

Rear Admiral HRFM Tissera, Chief of Staff of the Navy

Rear Admiral PJB Marabe, Director General Health Services

Rear Admiral PV Ferdinandusz, Commander Northwestern Naval Area

Rear Admiral GSD Weerasooriya, Commander Southeastern Naval Area

Rear Admiral MDW Marapana (Retd)

Rear Admiral RACN Ratnayake (Retd)

Rear Admiral AAAR Abeysinghe (Retd)

Rear Admiral HHMP De Silva (Retd)

Rear Admiral HS Balasuriya (Retd)

Rear Admiral RR Kalubowila (Retd)

Rear Admiral CAP Anthony (Retd)

Rear Admiral CD Rajapaksha (Retd)

Rear Admiral PK Warnakulasooriya (Retd)

In addition, the Hon. President awarded this military decoration to 28 senior officers of the Sri Lanka Army and 15 senior officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force.