Saudi Pipeline Flows Climb Above 80% Capacity Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia has lifted crude flows through its East-West Pipeline to nearly 6 million barrels a day, restoring more than 80% of the strategic route's capacity and sharply increasing oil available for export from the Red Sea coast.
The 7 million-barrel-a-day conduit, operated by Saudi Aramco, is now carrying volumes close to levels reached during the Iran war, after running at roughly half capacity earlier this week. About 4.5 million barrels a day can be made available for export after crude is supplied to refineries on the kingdom's west coast.
The rapid increase marks a significant recovery for a route that was shut as a precaution after multiple drone attacks on September 10 struck sections in the Riyadh and Madinah regions. Saudi authorities said the drones originated in Iraq and that the attacks caused injuries and damage. Operations restarted on September 22.
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