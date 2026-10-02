Flydubai Pilots Transferred To UAE For Questioning Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe two pilots involved in a violent cockpit altercation aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 have been transferred from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi, placing them directly within a UAE investigation seeking to establish what triggered the mid-air emergency.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior said the captain and co-pilot left for Abu Dhabi on Thursday after receiving medical clearance, accompanied by a UAE security team. Preliminary Saudi findings established that the co-pilot assaulted the captain during the flight and that both men suffered injuries.
The UAE Attorney-General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has formed a specialised Public Prosecution team to gather evidence, determine the circumstances and motive, and examine whether the incident involved terrorist activity, prior planning or direction. Authorities have cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation is completed.
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