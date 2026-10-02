Syria's Bank Opens Tender For IT Services

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Commercial Bank of Syria has opened an international tender for companies interested in operating its software system. Bids must be submitted by Nov. 1 and will be reviewed starting the following day.

According to information from the bank's Directorate of Financial Affairs released by the Syrian Embassy in Brasília, the Commercial Bank of Syria is seeking a technical support provider for the Misys system. The system is used by several financial institutions, including in Arab countries. The service contract will run for one year, renewable for up to two additional years.

The Syrian government has been working to expand access to banking services and contribute to the country's economic stability. The Commercial Bank of Syria is the country's largest state-owned bank and has been expanding its branch network to reduce the need for people to travel to access financial services. More information is available at .

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/SANA

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