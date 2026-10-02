Queer Artists Criticize Tom Of Finland Foundation's Leadership
Specifically, the letter highlights the alleged discontinuation of the Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program, which they claim occurred“without prior communication or warning.” The artists also state that“nearly the entire staff” of the foundation's headquarters, known as“TOM House” in Echo Park, was laid off in June.
The nonprofit foundation was established in 1984 to preserve the legacy of artist Tom of Finland (born Touko Laaksonen, 1920–1991 ), whose erotic drawings of hypermasculine figures, such as sailors, lumberjacks, and bikers, are iconic in queer culture. Over four decades, the foundation expanded its mission to support contemporary artists through exhibitions and acquisitions. In 2011, it launched the artist residency program at its Echo Park headquarters. The open letter urges the board to“guarantee the continuation of the Foundation's mission, not only by preserving the legacy of Tom of Finland and his work, but also by maintaining an active commitment to new generations of queer and erotic artists through a residency program, mentorship, support, exhibitions, research, and access to the Foundation's unique archive.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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