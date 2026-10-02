Maia Ruth Lee Explores Translation And Migration At Tina Kim Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist's solo exhibition at, titled“Double Vision,” explores translation as a condition to be embodied and probed rather than a destination. The exhibition draws inspiration from Lee's parents, who were Bible translators that moved to Nepal and developed a written alphabet for the oral Sherpa language.

Lee's new works feature grid-like patterns, reminiscent of luggage at Kathmandu airport, alongside illegible glyphs and images from her family's archive. These elements form a recurring visual language across diverse materials, including canvas, latex, and steel. Motifs of migration are central to the exhibition, with these themes themselves migrating and mutating into new forms throughout the gallery space.

For example, stacking is used to convey a sense of playfulness in the modular canvases of the“B.B. Tetris” series (all 2026 ), while evoking a feeling of heaviness in“Expandable Luggage” ( 2026 ). In the latter, the increasing height potentially symbolizes a difficult migration. This artistic approach positions translation as a form of migration, where certain aspects are carried forward and others are left behind. The exhibition includes works such as Maia Ruth Lee 's“Double Vision Video work #1” ( 2026 ), with installation photography by Min Park for Hyperallergic.

Source: Hyperallergic