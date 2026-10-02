Investornewsbreaks Frontieras North America Inc. Taps Expertise As Fasform(TM) Advances Toward Commercialization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Frontieras' leadership team is an important component of its strategy to move its proprietary FASForm(TM) technology toward commercial deployment. Cofounder, CEO and chair Matthew McKean brings experience in entrepreneurship, management, sales and finance, while cofounder and CTO Joseph Witherspoon, P.E., has an engineering and industrial background spanning process design and major capital projects at companies including Chevron, Enterprise Products, Sinclair Oil and Marathon Petroleum. The broader team includes executives with expertise in project and corporate finance, capital markets and refinery operations, alongside board members with backgrounds in energy, infrastructure, law and financial leadership. A recent article discusses the strategic leadership team as well as the company's combination of technical, operational and business expertise and advancement of its Mason County, West Virginia, facility and broader FASForm commercialization plans.

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About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm(TM), a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Frontieras are available in the company's newsroom at

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