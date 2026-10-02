Blood Samples Could Be Used To Find Cancer-Specific Proteins Needed For Immunotherapy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Immunotherapy, a form of personalized cancer treatment, currently requires a tumor sample to be removed surgically and analyzed so that the personalized treatment needed by the patient can be manufactured. However, getting the needed tumor sample can be challenging in many patients, such as those with tumors in hard-to-access parts of the body or those whose physical condition makes it risky to have surgery done to extract a sample.

If additional clinical trials confirm the efficacy of the blood-based approach to obtaining data on cancer neoantigens and specific T-cell activation, the method could potentially reduce the time that is required to manufacture immunotherapies developed by entities like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI)...

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