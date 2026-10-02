Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) Joins Canadian Research Consortium In Terry Fox-Funded Oncology AI Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Redwood AI Corp. and may include paid advertising.

The company has been named a co-applicant in a competitive Terry Fox Research Institute grant awarded to advance Onco-Innovations' SynoGraph(TM) oncology platform. The project will investigate whether causal AI can improve predictions of first-in-human clinical outcomes using preclinical and real-world clinico-genomic data. Redwood AI will contribute proprietary data integration and physicochemical modelling methods to expand SynoGraph's predictive capabilities. The grant supports a project with an estimated budget of $3.5 million and reimburses eligible costs up to 25% of that amount. Academic partners will provide clinico-genomic and imaging data for research using federated learning, which is intended to support analysis while protecting data privacy.

Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ), developer of an AI-powered platform for real-world applications across multiple critical industries, is joining a Canadian research collaboration backed by the Terry Fox Research Institute, contributing its data integration and chemical modelling expertise to the development of SynoGraph(TM), an artificial intelligence platform being developed by Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) for oncology research.

A September 22 announcement names Onco as lead applicant, with Redwood AI, the Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre and the Centre de recherche du CHU de Québec-Université Laval as co-applicants. The project, titled“Causal AI to Predict First-in-Human Clinical Outcomes from Preclinical and Real-World Clinico-Genomic Data,” will explore how AI methods can help...

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