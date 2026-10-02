Superq Quantum Computing Is Building An Integrated Ecosystem For Hybrid Quantum Computing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

SuperQ is making quantum computing more accessible through its integrated Super(TM) platform for enterprises, research and government users. The company is connecting quantum computing, high-performance computing and AI to address complex optimization, simulation and cybersecurity challenges. SuperQ is building toward an integrated quantum-computing ecosystem spanning Super(TM), Super OS(TM) and Super Nova(TM), supported by expanding commercial and technology partnerships.

Quantum computing is moving from research environments toward practical applications, but bringing the technology into mainstream computing infrastructure presents a challenge of its own. Organizations already depend on CPUs, GPUs, high-performance computing and increasingly artificial intelligence, while quantum processors introduce entirely new architectures and methods of computation.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is positioning itself at the intersection of these technologies, developing an integrated ecosystem designed to connect quantum resources with the classical computing...

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