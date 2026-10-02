BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Strengthens Finance Leadership As Factory-Built Housing Platform Expands Across U.S.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement for BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), distributed by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a division of InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). IBN has been compensated for advertising and digital media services related to BOXABL Inc. Readers should review the full disclaimer at the foot of this article before making any investment decision.

BOXABL, transforming the housing market with its advanced modular building systems, has appointed Larry King, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Heather Clayton as Chief Accounting Officer. The appointments add extensive public-company reporting, accounting, operational and multi-entity experience to BOXABL's management team. The company's Casita platform uses folding modular construction, significantly simplifying transportation and accelerating installation, as BOXABL moves beyond individual units into larger developments. BOXABL recently highlighted projects ranging from disaster-relief housing and campground installations to residential and hospitality developments.

BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL), a technology company reinventing housing with its modular building systems, transforming the housing market, is adding senior financial executives to its leadership team as the factory-built housing company moves into its first full period as a publicly traded business.

The company announced on September 15 that Larry King, CPA, had joined as Chief Financial Officer and Heather Clayton as Chief Accounting Officer ( ). The appointments come less than two months after BOXABL began trading on NASDAQ following the completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp. The additions are focused on...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at

Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination and Capital Structure. BOXABL Inc. became a publicly traded company through a business combination with FG Merger II Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, completed in July 2026, with the shares beginning trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026. Companies that become public through special purpose acquisition transactions may be subject to risks including share price volatility, dilution, limited operating history as a public company, and redemption-related capital reductions. In July 2026 the Company filed a universal mixed shelf registration statement that would permit it to offer up to $500,000,000 of securities over time; any such issuance would be dilutive to existing holders. References to capital raised since inception and to the number of investors are as disclosed by the Company. Readers should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at, including its periodic reports, in full.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including projections of market opportunity and market share, estimates of customer adoption, projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines, expectations regarding the Company's ability to execute its business model, the deployment of the Casita, the development and potential production of the Baby Box and of stackable and connectable modules, the pursuit of additional state regulatory approvals, expectations concerning relationships with customers, developers, strategic partners, suppliers, governments and regulatory bodies, the Company's public-company reporting and finance infrastructure, and the potential for future projects, including purchases contemplated under developer agreements that are subject to conditions and that may be modified, delayed, reduced or terminated. Such statements are generally identified by words such as“plan”,“project”,“will”,“estimate”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“target”,“continue”,“could”,“may”,“might”,“possible”,“potential” or“predict”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual circumstances, events, or results to differ materially, including manufacturing, supply chain, permitting, regulatory, financing, dilution, listing, competitive and market risks, and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Do not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date above and IBN undertakes no obligation to update them.

Full Disclaimer. NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a division of InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company. IBN has been compensated for advertising and digital media services for BOXABL Inc. This publication is for informational purposes only and is not, and should not be construed as, a research report, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The information contained herein is believed to be reliable but no guarantee can be made as to its accuracy or completeness. Neither IBN nor NNW is registered as an investment adviser or broker-dealer. Readers should review BOXABL Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. Please see the full terms of use and disclaimers applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published, at

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