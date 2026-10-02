Qatar Takes Part In Meeting Of Global Anti-IS Coalition

Qatar participated in a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria), in Rome.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Qatar's ambassador to Rome Khalid bin Youssef al-Sada, who is also the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations agencies in Rome.

Representatives of 32 countries, the European Union and a number of relevant international organisations also participated in the meeting.

Participants discussed ways to identify the financial and logistical support needed to ensure the safe detention of individuals affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group who are in Iraq and Syria or have been displaced to them, as well as their repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, and prosecution where appropriate.

The meeting also discussed priority issues, including securing support from members of the Global Coalition to meet Iraq and Syria's counterterrorism needs.

These include strengthening detention capacity, sustaining health services and healthcare facilities, and finding solutions for displaced persons currently or previously in northeast Syria.