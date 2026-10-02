PM Condoles With Iran FM
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has offered the State of Qatar's condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi following the passing of his sister.
The condolences were conveyed during a telephone conversation between the two officials. HE Sheikh Mohammed expressed sympathy to the Iranian foreign minister and his family and offered prayers for the deceased.
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