Qatar, Japan Widen Strategic Partnership

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has discussed bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi.

The talks took place in Tokyo yesterday and focused on strengthening ties between Qatar and Japan, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, energy security, technology and innovation, trade, investment and advanced industries.

Both sides expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation across a range of fields and welcomed the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The leaders also praised the ongoing success of the 2026 Asian Games, being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. They discussed prospects for further cooperation ahead of Qatar's hosting of the next edition of the Asian Games.

HE Sheikh Mohammed also met in Tokyo with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi. The meeting focused on cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in the region and efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom of navigation.

"Japan is an important partner of Qatar. We share longstanding relations and cooperation. My meeting in Tokyo with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi reaffirmed these relations and explored ways to serve our shared interests,"

HE the Prime Minister said on X platform.

The two sides commended the level of relations and strategic partnership between their countries, affirming their commitment to further developing bilateral ties across various fields. (QNA)