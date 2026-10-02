Gulf Cup: Qatar Eye Spot In Final In 'Tough' Saudi Arabia Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will face hosts Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup semi-final tomorrow in Jeddah, with striker Almoez Ali confident the Asian champions can reach the final despite expecting a tough challenge in front of the home crowd.

Saudi Arabia topped Group A to set up a semi-final against Qatar, who finished second in Group B after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the UAE.

Almoez, who scored Qatar's goal against the UAE, said the team had shown good form during the tournament and was ready for the knockout stage.

“We put in a good performance in the first half against the UAE. In the second half, we dropped back quite a bit, to be honest, but we will learn from these mistakes. The team is what matters most,” he said after the match.

The forward also highlighted the number of players used by coach Julen Lopetegui during the group stage, saying it had helped the team manage the demands of the tournament.

“We managed to field 20 or 21 players across these three matches. The coach gave some players a rest ahead of the next match and was able to field a large number of players. We are grateful for the result and satisfied with the performance,” Almoez said.

Reflecting on the draw with the UAE, he said Qatar could take positives from the result despite not securing top spot in the group.

“A 1-1 draw is still a positive outcome, and there are valuable takeaways from this match. The players managed to play well, and I expect our team is ready for the next stage, the semi-finals,” he said.

Almoez also praised the team's approach throughout the tournament, saying the players had maintained a strong spirit and confidence under Lopetegui.

“Our team is excellent both with and without the ball. The coach instills confidence in the players, and we all share the same desire and spirit,” he said.

He added that the competitive nature of the Gulf Cup meant Qatar would have to be ready to beat any opponent if they wanted to lift the title.

“A champion must beat everyone. This is a highly competitive tournament that the entire Gulf region vies for. All teams are preparing hard, showing great spirit and improving. You have to try to beat everyone and secure a positive result.”

Ahmed Al-Janahi also acknowledged the difficulty of facing the hosts but said Qatar were confident of reaching the final.

“Next up is a match against the hosts, in front of the Saudi fans, which will be tough, but Al Annabi is ready. The Saudi national team is a formidable opponent, especially playing on their home turf and before their crowd,” he said.

“Remember, we are two-time Asian champions. We aim to reach the final and win the title, InshaAllah. We are fully confident in that.”