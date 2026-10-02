Joint Statement On The Anniversary Of The Snapback Of UN Restrictions On And Related To Iran

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belize, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Federated States of Micronesia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and Yemen.

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On September 27, 2025 (at 8:00 p.m. EDT), six United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs) – 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), 1929 (2010) – returned into force pursuant to the completion of the snapback process. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom initiated this process in response to Tehran's persistent and significant non-performance of its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

One year on, we, the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI)-endorsing States listed above, affirm our commitment to the continued implementation of all relevant obligations enumerated in the reinstated UNSCRs. We further recall that the 2003 Statement of Interdiction Principles (2003), which all PSI participants have endorsed, affirms our adherence to all relevant international law and frameworks, including the UNSCRs.

We further commit, consistent with our UNSCR obligations, to continue to take measures – consistent with relevant domestic and international authorities and related commitments – to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer to Iran of items, materials, equipment, goods, and technology that could contribute to proliferation-sensitive nuclear activities or the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems, as well as to uphold the restrictions on the supply, sale, or transfer of arms and related materiel to or from Iran.

Our countries further reaffirm our commitment to ensuring sufficient domestic legal authorities and capabilities to address Iran's proliferation-sensitive activities. More concretely, we commit to (1) undertake effective measures to prevent the direct or indirect sale, supply, and transfer to and from Iran of items from or through their territories that could contribute to weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery (including UAVs), and related materials and items subject to the reinstated UNs arms restrictions; (2) adopt streamlined procedures to facilitate the rapid exchange between PSI partners of relevant information concerning Iran's proliferation activities; (3) where needed, continue to keep our national legal authorities under review to ensure the effectiveness of our measures; and (4) take appropriate specific actions in support of interdiction efforts related to Iran's proliferation activities.

We welcome all national-level efforts to implement our UNSCR obligations, as well as relevant activities that support our objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, such as those linked to Operation Economic Outcast.

We urge all UN Member States to implement these resolutions and reiterate the international community's longstanding concerns about Iran's nuclear program. We will continue to coordinate our counterproliferation efforts to counter any attempts by Iran to undertake UNSCR-prohibited efforts to resume development of its nuclear or ballistic missile programs. We call on Iran to return to compliance with its nonproliferation obligations, and cooperate fully with the IAEA, and address the international community's proliferation concerns.

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