Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Fleur Capital Corporation

Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Fleur Capital Corporation


2026-10-02 11:05:44
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Fleur Capital Corporation to acquire Simmesport State Bank, both of Simmesport, Louisiana.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

MENAFN02102026007934016983ID1111753401



The Federal Reserve

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search