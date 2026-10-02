BYD's RACCO Becomes Fastest-Selling Kei Car Entry By A Foreign Automaker In Japan

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) BYD has reported about 1,500 cumulative orders for its RACCO electric kei car in Japan, while its Sri Lankan distributor is preparing to introduce the model locally.

BYD Auto Japan's announcement of 3 September placed the order total at the end of August. The company separately reported 81 RACCO registrations during August, distinguishing vehicles registered from customer orders awaiting fulfilment.

The top-specification 300Premium version accounted for more than 80 per cent of orders, according to BYD. The Japanese announcement said vehicles in that version would begin arriving from mid-September, with full-scale customer deliveries expected later in the month.

The RACCO was developed for Japan's compact-car market. The Sri Lankan distributor has highlighted its reception there as it prepares for a local introduction.

Charith Panditharatne, chief executive of JKCG Auto, said the model's reception in Japan could encourage interest among Sri Lankan motorists, who have a longstanding familiarity with vehicles associated with the Japanese market.

His assessment concerns expected local demand. The Japanese order figures describe interest in that market and do not establish the number of vehicles sold or delivered in Sri Lanka.

BYD Auto Japan also reported 1,260 orders across its six-model range during August, which it described as its highest monthly total. RACCO orders formed part of that wider result.

The company's figures were based on its own records. Its announcement also described increased dealer visits and test drives following the compact model's introduction.

The Sri Lankan distributor is presenting the RACCO as an addition to BYD's local offering. Its announcement emphasises the model's compact format and reception in Japan as the company extends its presence across Asian markets.

The Japanese results provide an early indication of customer interest in the model, with orders, registrations and deliveries representing separate stages of the vehicle's introduction.