OVERFLOW - Brings Gospel Music And Community Together To Support Educational Opportunities For Children In Padaviya

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Music, faith and giving will come together on Saturday, 10 October, as Live Love & Give (LLG) presents OVERFLOW – An Evening of Music, Joy & Giving, a fundraising gospel concert supporting its Educational Scholarship Programme for children and young people in Padaviya.

The concert will take place at Trace Expert City, Colombo, featuring performances by Soul Sounds and Choir Legato, alongside special performances by children from Padaviya. Backed by Ilayanila Isaikkulu, the evening will bring together established performers and young talent from the community the fundraiser seeks to support.

At the heart of OVERFLOW is LLG's ongoing work in Padaviya, supporting community development through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, youth development, mental health and counselling, women's entrepreneurship, livelihoods, senior wellbeing and other community needs.

Education remains a key focus, with LLG working to create greater access to learning opportunities for children and young people. Its Educational Scholarship Programme supports students in continuing their education and pursuing greater opportunities beyond the limitations of their circumstances.

Through OVERFLOW, LLG aims to raise funds for this programme while bringing the wider community together through music. The participation of children from Padaviya also places their talent and potential at the centre of the evening, connecting audiences directly with the young people the programme seeks to support.

Individuals, families, businesses and members of the wider community are invited to attend and contribute towards the Educational Scholarship Programme.