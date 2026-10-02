First Capital Treasuries Strengthens Board With Experienced Capital Markets And Treasury Expertise

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) First Capital Treasuries has announced Channa de Silva's appointment as chairman and the addition of Dudeepa Ratwatte and Niran Mahawatte as independent non-executive directors.

De Silva moves to the chairmanship from his position as an independent non-executive director. The company is a subsidiary of First Capital Holdings and part of JXG, the Janashakthi Group.

The appointments bring experience in capital markets, treasury operations, financial markets and risk management to the board, according to the company.

De Silva has served as director-general and chief executive of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and as executive director of the Board of Investment. His corporate experience includes roles at Summit Finance, Pan Asia Bank and Delmege Group.

He also serves as chairman of Sarvodaya Development Finance and is the founder chairman of Capital Media, according to First Capital.

Ratwatte's experience spans treasury, asset and liability management, financial markets and risk management in Sri Lanka and Australia. His career includes roles at ABN AMRO, Commercial Bank of Ceylon and Hatton National Bank, as well as work in Australian funds management.

Mahawatte has more than 30 years of banking and financial-market experience, the company reports. He served as vice-president and head of treasury at National Development Bank for more than 17 years, overseeing foreign exchange, debt markets, liquidity, funding and market risk.

His earlier career included treasury and global-market roles at Deutsche Bank and Commercial Bank of Ceylon.

Following the appointments, chief executive Sachith Perera remains an executive director. Manjula Mathews, Dilshan Wirasekara and Minette Perera are listed as non-independent non-executive directors.

The independent non-executive directors also include Dr. Nishan de Mel and Cilani Wijesinghe, alongside Ratwatte and Mahawatte. De Silva is identified as chairman and an independent non-executive director in the company's updated board list.