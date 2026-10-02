From Sri Lanka To Delhi: Durga Kenny Takes Homegrown Beauty Brand Bewaxed To India's Capital

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan entrepreneur Durga Kenny has expanded her specialist waxing business BeWAXed to New Delhi through a collaboration with Tip & Toe India.

The outlet is located on the second floor of Tip & Toe, Shop No. 31, Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony. The business lists 28 September as its soft-opening date.

The Delhi expansion follows the brand's entry into Chennai, where it has locations in Adyar and Alwarpet. BeWAXed reports a presence across Sri Lanka, the Maldives and India.

Kenny founded the business 13 years ago as a salon specialising in waxing. She remains its founder and chief executive, overseeing its development from a single Sri Lankan location into a chain with outlets in several markets.

She said the Delhi opening represented a further opportunity to introduce the business to customers in India through its partnership with Tip & Toe.

The collaboration combines BeWAXed's specialist service offering with its Indian partner's established presence in the beauty and wellness sector.

The brand focuses on waxing and complementary skin-care services. It describes its operating approach as combining trained specialists, selected wax products and standardised service procedures.

The Delhi outlet is intended to follow the business's existing training, hygiene and client-care practices, according to the company. These arrangements form part of its effort to maintain a consistent service across locations.

Kenny has linked the expansion to plans for a wider South Asian presence, using partnerships to establish the Sri Lankan-founded business in additional markets.

The latest opening places BeWAXed in the Indian capital following its earlier Chennai operations and its presence in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Further expansion is planned as the business develops its regional network. The Delhi collaboration adds another location to the chain while keeping waxing and related skin-care services at the centre of its offering.