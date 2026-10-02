Sri Lanka And Palestine Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Economic Cooperation And Trade Relations

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka and Palestine have discussed expanding trade and investment links, with Palestinian Economy Minister Muhammad Al-Amur expressing willingness to lead a business delegation to Sri Lanka Expo 2027, according to Sri Lanka's representative office.

Sri Lanka's representative to Palestine, Farook Mohamed Fawzer, met Al-Amur at the Ministry of National Economy headquarters in Ramallah. Their discussions focused on bilateral trade, investment opportunities and links between businesses in the two countries.

The representative office's account, dated 1 October, places Sri Lanka Expo 2027 at the centre of the engagement. The exhibition is scheduled for 14 to 17 January at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo.

Fawzer outlined opportunities for Palestinian businesses to explore markets, establish commercial partnerships and develop links with Sri Lankan companies through the event.

He invited chambers of commerce and industry from across Palestine to participate and discuss possible areas of cooperation with businesses in Sri Lanka.

An invitation was also extended to Al-Amur to lead a delegation involving representatives of the Palestinian public and private sectors. The minister welcomed the invitation and indicated willingness to participate with business and chamber representatives, according to the office.

Fawzer also presented investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, including those connected to Port City Colombo. The discussion sought to encourage greater Palestinian private-sector participation in Sri Lankan trade and investment initiatives.

The two sides considered ways to improve market access, introduce Palestinian products to Sri Lankan buyers and strengthen networks between private-sector organisations.

Al-Amur recalled the countries' relationship, describing ties built over more than five decades of diplomatic engagement.

The meeting brought investment promotion and trade development into the same discussion, with the forthcoming Colombo exhibition presented as an opportunity for further engagement. Its proposed Palestinian delegation would include public-sector officials and private-sector representatives exploring links with Sri Lankan counterparts.