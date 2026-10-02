Your Social Security Raise Isn't The Number That Matters Most - Watch What Happens To Medicare

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of retirees are waiting to learn how much their Social Security checks will increase in 2027, but the headline COLA percentage won't tell them how much extra money they'll actually have to spend. For beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Part B, premiums are commonly deducted directly from Social Security payments, which means a higher Medicare bill can consume part of the increase before the money ever reaches a bank account. The 2027 Social Security and Medicare costs are especially important to consider together because both numbers affect the household budget retirees actually live on.

The Social Security Administration will announce the 2027 COLA in October, while Medicare's final 2027 premium amounts will also determine what many beneficiaries ultimately see deposited. Instead of asking only,“How big is my Social Security raise?” retirees should be asking,“How much of that raise will I actually keep?”

The COLA Is Only the Starting Number

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation rather than provide retirees with a traditional raise. The Social Security Administration calculates the COLA using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, and says the next adjustment will be announced in October 2026. The final percentage is then applied to Social Security benefits, so people with larger benefits generally receive larger dollar increases. A hypothetical 3% COLA, for example, would add $60 to a $2,000 monthly benefit before other deductions are considered. That's why the percentage alone doesn't answer the question retirees care about most: how much more money will actually arrive each month.

Medicare Part B Can Take Part of the Increase

Most people with Medicare Part B pay a monthly premium, and beneficiaries receiving Social Security commonly have that premium deducted from their benefit payment. In 2026, the standard monthly Part B premium is $202.90, according to the 2026 Medicare Trustees Report. The same report currently estimates that the standard premium could rise to $209.50 in 2027, an increase of $6.60 per month, although that is an estimate rather than the final 2027 premium. If that estimate ultimately proves accurate, it would represent another $79.20 per year for someone paying the standard premium all year. This interaction between Social Security and Medicare costs is why retirees should avoid spending a projected COLA before knowing the final Medicare numbers.

Here's What That Could Look Like in a Real Budget

Consider a retiree currently receiving $2,000 per month in Social Security before the standard Part B premium is deducted. If that person hypothetically received a 3% COLA, the gross monthly increase would be $60, bringing the benefit to about $2,060 before deductions. If the Part B premium simultaneously increased by the Trustees' currently projected $6.60, roughly $53.40 of that hypothetical $60 gross increase would remain after accounting only for the higher Part B premium. Other deductions or costs could reduce the household's effective gain further, while someone with a different Social Security benefit would see different numbers. The example isn't a prediction of the 2027 COLA; it simply illustrates why retirees should compare dollar increases rather than two percentages.

There's a Rule Designed to Protect Many Retirees

Federal law contains a provision commonly called“hold harmless” that can protect many beneficiaries when Part B premiums rise faster than their Social Security COLA. The Social Security Administration explains that the provision generally prevents an increase in the Part B premium from causing a person's net Social Security payment to decline. In simplified terms, if an eligible beneficiary's COLA isn't large enough to cover the applicable Part B premium increase, that person's premium increase can be limited. The protection generally applies when someone receives Social Security and has their Part B premiums deducted from those benefits for the required months. That can prevent an unpleasant outcome, but it doesn't guarantee that every beneficiary gets to keep their entire COLA.

Not Everyone Gets Hold-Harmless Protection

This is one of the most important details that gets lost when people hear that Medicare“can't reduce” a Social Security check. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services explains that the hold-harmless provision doesn't apply to beneficiaries who must pay an income-related monthly adjustment amount, commonly called IRMAA. SSA also identifies other exceptions, including certain people newly enrolling in Part B and beneficiaries whose premiums aren't deducted from Social Security in the manner required for the protection. Consequently, two retirees receiving identical Social Security benefits can potentially face different Medicare deductions. Understanding your own Social Security and Medicare costs matters more than relying on what happened to a neighbor's check.

Higher-Income Retirees Have Another Number to Watch

Some beneficiaries pay more than the standard Part B premium because of IRMAA. Medicare generally determines these income-related surcharges using modified adjusted gross income reported on a federal tax return from two years earlier. That creates a potentially confusing situation in which a retiree's current Medicare premium can reflect income earned before retirement, when salary, bonuses, or other taxable income may have been substantially higher. Certain life-changing events can allow beneficiaries to ask Social Security to reconsider an IRMAA determination when their income has fallen. Retirees receiving an IRMAA notice shouldn't assume the higher amount is necessarily permanent without reviewing why it was assessed and whether their circumstances qualify for reconsideration.

Drug Costs Belong in the Calculation Too

Part B isn't the only Medicare expense capable of changing from one year to another. Medicare Advantage and Part D plans can change premiums, formularies, pharmacy networks, and cost-sharing, making annual plan review important even when the Social Security COLA receives most of the attention. A retiree who keeps $50 more per month after the COLA and Part B adjustment could still lose that advantage if prescription costs rise substantially under next year's plan. That's one reason Medicare's annual open enrollment period matters: beneficiaries can compare available coverage for the coming year rather than assuming their existing plan remains the cheapest fit. The true household impact of Social Security and Medicare costs includes far more than one premium deducted from one check.

Wait for Your Actual Numbers Before Rewriting the Budget

Retirees don't need to guess their way through this once the official figures are available. Social Security says beneficiaries receiving Medicare can find their new benefit amount through their COLA notice and the Message Center in their my Social Security account once individualized information becomes available. When that notice arrives, compare the new gross Social Security benefit, Medicare deductions and final net payment with the current year's figures. Then review your Medicare plan's Annual Notice of Change separately for premiums, drug coverage and other cost-sharing that could affect spending. That five-minute comparison can reveal much more about next year's finances than the COLA headline everyone sees in the news.

Your Net Social Security Check Is the Number to Remember

The 2027 COLA will matter, but retirees shouldn't mistake the announced percentage for the amount their monthly spending power will increase. Medicare's Trustees currently estimate a $209.50 standard Part B premium for 2027, but that amount remains a projection until the official premium is established. Once the COLA and Medicare figures are final, calculate the difference between your current net Social Security payment and what you'll actually receive next year. Then factor in Part D or Medicare Advantage changes, prescriptions and other recurring medical expenses before assuming the COLA created extra room in the budget.

When the 2027 numbers come out, will you be watching the COLA percentage first or checking how much your actual Social Security deposit changes?