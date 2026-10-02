Workers Near Retirement Are Rethinking How Much To Put In Their 401(K) Before Year-End

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For workers approaching retirement, October can trigger an uncomfortable realization: there aren't many paychecks left to increase this year's retirement savings. The good news is that 401(k) contributions before year-end can still make a meaningful difference, particularly for workers age 50 and older who qualify for catch-up contributions. For 2026, the basic employee contribution limit is $24,500, while many workers 50 and older can contribute thousands more. Workers ages 60 through 63 have an even larger catch-up opportunity this year, making the final months especially important for anyone who hasn't reviewed their payroll percentage lately. Before simply cranking contributions to the maximum, however, near-retirees should look at taxes, cash reserves, employer matching rules and how much they'll actually need between their final paycheck and retirement income.

Start With the $24,500 Limit

The Internal Revenue Service increased the employee contribution limit for most 401(k) plans to $24,500 for 2026, up from $23,500 in 2025. That works out to roughly $2,042 per month if contributions were spread evenly across the entire year, although payroll schedules make the actual calculation more complicated. Someone who has contributed only $15,000 through September theoretically has $9,500 of regular contribution room remaining, assuming the plan permits the necessary payroll deferrals and the worker has enough compensation left. That's why checking your year-to-date contribution total now matters more than discovering the gap on your final December pay stub. Increasing 401(k) contributions before year-end usually requires changing payroll elections early enough for the employer to process them.

Workers 50 and Older Get More Room

Turning 50 creates another savings opportunity that can be especially useful during peak earning years. According to the IRS, eligible participants age 50 or older can make an additional $8,000 catch-up contribution in 2026 if their plan permits it. Combined with the standard $24,500 limit, that can bring total employee contributions to $32,500. You don't have to prove you're financially“behind” to qualify for a catch-up contribution; the term simply describes the additional contribution available based on age. For someone planning to retire in the next several years, that extra room can be particularly valuable after major expenses such as college tuition or a mortgage have disappeared from the household budget.

Ages 60 Through 63 Have an Even Bigger Catch-Up

SECURE 2.0 created a special window that workers approaching retirement shouldn't overlook. In 2026, employees who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the calendar year can make catch-up contributions of as much as $11,250 to most 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457 plans, according to the IRS. Add that to the regular $24,500 limit and an eligible worker could potentially defer $35,750 from salary this year. Once the worker ages out of that 60-to-63 window, the standard age-50-plus catch-up rules apply again under current law. Anyone in this age band reviewing 401(k) contributions before year-end should therefore check whether their payroll elections are actually taking advantage of the higher limit.

Higher Earners Need to Know About the New Roth Rule

Another major 2026 change affects some workers making catch-up contributions. The IRS says participants whose prior-year wages from the employer sponsoring the plan exceeded $150,000 generally must make their 2026 catch-up contributions on a Roth basis if the plan has a Roth feature and offers catch-ups. That distinction matters because traditional pretax 401(k) contributions can reduce current taxable income, while Roth contributions are generally made after tax in exchange for potentially tax-free qualified withdrawals later. A worker expecting every dollar of an increased year-end contribution to lower this year's taxable income could therefore be surprised. Before making a large change, higher earners should confirm with their plan administrator how their regular and catch-up contributions will be classified.

Don't Miss Employer Matching Money

Maxing out a 401(k) sounds financially disciplined, but the timing can matter if your employer matches contributions paycheck by paycheck. Suppose an employee dramatically increases contributions and reaches the annual limit before the final pay periods of the year. If the employer doesn't provide a year-end“true-up,” stopping employee contributions early could potentially mean missing matching contributions attached to those later paychecks. Plan formulas vary, so this is a question for the employer's benefits department rather than something workers should assume. When adjusting 401(k) contributions before year-end, find out how your employer match works before trying to hit the annual limit as quickly as possible.

Retirement Savings Shouldn't Empty Your Cash Account

A worker who's two years from retirement may have a very different financial priority than someone who's 25 years away. Retirement can bring immediate expenses for health insurance, home repairs, travel, moving or simply bridging the gap between the last paycheck and the first Social Security or pension payment. Sending every available dollar into a retirement account while carrying expensive credit-card debt or maintaining almost no accessible cash can leave a household financially brittle. Imagine increasing contributions by $1,000 per paycheck while simultaneously putting a $4,000 furnace replacement on a 25% APR credit card; maximizing the retirement account hasn't necessarily strengthened the overall financial picture. Near-retirees should evaluate liquid savings alongside their desire to maximize tax-advantaged accounts.

Pretax Contributions Can Change This Year's Tax Picture

Traditional 401(k) contributions before year-end can reduce taxable income because elective deferrals generally aren't included in federal taxable income when contributed, although they remain subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes. That can make additional pretax contributions attractive to someone experiencing an unusually high-income year shortly before retirement. Roth 401(k) contributions work differently because they're included in current taxable income, but qualified distributions can be tax-free later. Deciding between them isn't simply about which account sounds better; your current tax bracket and expected retirement tax situation both matter. Someone facing a major decision may benefit from having a tax professional model both options before changing the final several paychecks.

Check the Percentage on Your Pay Stub Now

Knowing the annual contribution limit doesn't help if your payroll settings won't get you there. Pull up your latest pay stub and locate your year-to-date 401(k) contribution, then compare that amount with the limit that applies to your age. Divide any desired remaining contribution by the number of eligible paychecks left to see how large the payroll deduction would need to become. Be realistic, because trying to cram several thousand dollars into December can leave too little take-home pay for property taxes, holiday expenses, insurance premiums and ordinary bills. The goal isn't necessarily to hit the IRS maximum; it's to choose the contribution level that fits your retirement strategy without creating another financial problem.

The Last Few Paychecks Can Still Matter

For someone nearing retirement, 401(k) contributions before year-end deserve more attention than simply setting a percentage in January and forgetting about it. The 2026 limits allow $24,500 in regular employee contributions, an $8,000 catch-up for many workers 50 and older, and an $11,250 catch-up for eligible workers ages 60 through 63. Higher earners also need to understand the new Roth catch-up requirement, while anyone pursuing the maximum should verify how their employer match operates. Review your pay stub, emergency savings, debt and tax situation before deciding whether those final paychecks should contain significantly larger retirement contributions.

Are you increasing your 401(k) contributions before year-end, or would you rather keep more cash available as retirement gets closer?