People In Their Early 60S May Have A Bigger Retirement Savings Window Than They Realize

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Turning 60 can make retirement feel less like a distant financial goal and more like a deadline that's approaching quickly. But workers in their early 60s may actually have one of the most valuable retirement savings windows available under current tax rules. Changes created by SECURE 2.0 allow many workers ages 60 through 63 to put substantially more into workplace retirement accounts than they could just a few years ago. Combine that opportunity with IRA contributions, several more potential earning years and important Social Security decisions, and age 62 doesn't necessarily have to mark the beginning of financial wind-down mode. For someone worried that they haven't saved enough, the years immediately before retirement can still move the numbers more than they might expect.

The Basic 401(k) Limit Is Already Higher in 2026

The first number worth knowing is $24,500. That's the 2026 employee contribution limit for 401(k), 403(b) and most governmental 457 plans, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Someone earning $100,000 who contributes 10% is saving $10,000, meaning considerable contribution room could remain even though they're already making regular payroll deductions. Increasing that percentage during the last few working years can be particularly powerful when expenses such as college tuition, commuting costs or a mortgage have fallen. The important point is that retirement savings windows aren't determined solely by how many decades remain for investment growth.

Ages 60 Through 63 Get a Special Catch-Up

This is the rule that many workers approaching retirement may not realize has changed. The IRS says employees who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during 2026 can make catch-up contributions of up to $11,250 to most 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457 plans when their plans permit catch-ups. That's significantly more than the regular $8,000 catch-up available to many participants age 50 and older. Add the $11,250 special catch-up to the $24,500 regular limit and an eligible worker could potentially contribute $35,750 from salary during 2026. You don't have to prove you're behind on retirement savings to use the catch-up provision.

The Extra Catch-Up Doesn't Last Forever

The unusual thing about this opportunity is that it has a built-in age window. The higher catch-up applies when you turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the calendar year, rather than remaining available indefinitely once you reach 60. After that window closes, the ordinary age-50-plus catch-up rules apply under current law. That makes ages 60 through 63 different from most other retirement savings windows, because procrastinating can mean losing access to the larger catch-up amount in later years. Workers in this age range should check their plan documents and payroll settings rather than assuming their employer will automatically increase contributions to the maximum.

IRAs Can Add Another $8,600 of Potential Savings

A workplace retirement plan isn't necessarily the only tax-advantaged account available. For 2026, the IRS allows total traditional and Roth IRA contributions of up to $7,500, plus a $1,100 catch-up for people age 50 and older, bringing the potential limit to $8,600. Eligibility for a Roth IRA contribution and the deductibility of a traditional IRA can depend on income, filing status and workplace retirement-plan coverage, so don't assume every contribution produces the same tax result. Someone eligible to fully fund both a 401(k) with the special age-60-to-63 catch-up and an IRA could potentially put $44,350 into those accounts in 2026. That's before considering any employer contribution to the workplace plan.

Three or Four More Paychecks Years Can Add Up

Suppose a 61-year-old decides to work until 65 rather than treating 62 as an automatic retirement date. Even without assuming any investment return, saving an additional $20,000 annually for four years would add $80,000 to retirement accounts. Saving $30,000 annually would add $120,000, again before accounting for market gains or losses. Continued employment can also mean another several years of employer matches and potentially fewer years during which retirement savings must fund living expenses. For someone playing catch-up, increasing savings while simultaneously shortening the period the portfolio must support can change the retirement equation from both directions.

Age 62 Is a Social Security Option, Not a Deadline

One reason 62 feels like a financial finish line is that it is generally the earliest age someone can begin Social Security retirement benefits. However, the Social Security Administration explains that claiming before full retirement age permanently reduces the monthly benefit compared with waiting until full retirement age. For people born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67, and someone claiming at 62 can face a reduction of as much as 30% compared with their full-retirement-age benefit. Waiting beyond full retirement age can increase the monthly benefit through delayed retirement credits until age 70. Claiming early can still make sense in some circumstances, but eligibility at 62 shouldn't automatically determine the decision.

Continuing to Work Can Affect the Social Security Calculation Too

Social Security retirement benefits are based on your earnings history, so additional working years can sometimes improve the underlying calculation. The Social Security Administration calculates retirement benefits using a worker's highest 35 years of indexed earnings, meaning a stronger late-career year can potentially replace a lower-earning year in the formula. SSA also notes that continuing to work after beginning benefits may result in a higher future benefit when new earnings rank among your highest years. Someone with fewer than 35 years of covered earnings has another reason to examine the effect carefully because missing years can count as zeros in the calculation. That makes continued employment potentially relevant to both sides of the retirement plan: money being saved today and income arriving later.

Medicare Creates Another Important Age Marker at 65

Working longer doesn't mean every retirement-related deadline simply moves with your retirement date. Medicare generally becomes available at age 65, and the Social Security Administration specifically warns people delaying Social Security to remember Medicare enrollment because coverage can cost more in some circumstances if enrollment is delayed improperly. People with qualifying employer coverage may have different enrollment options than someone without it. That means a worker planning to stay employed until 67 or 70 should coordinate employer insurance, Medicare and Social Security instead of treating them as one decision. Retirement planning becomes much easier when you separate the date you stop working from the dates various government programs become available.

Don't Max Out Retirement Accounts at the Expense of Everything Else

The larger retirement savings windows are opportunities, not commands to send every available dollar into a 401(k). Someone approaching retirement also needs accessible cash for emergencies, home repairs, medical expenses and the transition between employment and retirement income. Paying down extremely expensive debt may deserve attention before making optional contributions beyond an employer match. Near-retirees should also consider how much of their savings is pretax, Roth and readily accessible because those differences can affect taxes and flexibility later. A $35,750 401(k) contribution isn't automatically a victory if making it forces you to finance next year's roof replacement on a credit card.

Your Early 60s Can Still Change the Retirement Math

People entering their 60s sometimes assume the important retirement-saving years are already behind them, but current rules tell a different story. In 2026, eligible workers ages 60 through 63 can potentially put $35,750 into many workplace retirement plans, while IRA contribution room may provide another opportunity for people who qualify. Several additional working years can add savings, employer contributions and earnings history while potentially delaying withdrawals from the portfolio. The right strategy depends on income, taxes, debt, health, employment plans and the household's need for liquid savings, so maximizing every account isn't automatically the goal.

If you had the opportunity to save substantially more between 60 and 63, would you increase your retirement contributions or keep more money accessible before leaving work?