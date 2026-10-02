MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Guanacaste Airport and ICT Announce Two New Southwest Routes from Austin and Nashville appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, announces new operations by Southwest Airlines from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Nashville International Airport (BNA) during 2027.

The direct route from Austin (AUS) will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between June 5 and August 1, 2027. Operations will be carried out using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with a capacity for 175 passengers. Currently, there are no direct flights between the two airports.

The connection between Austin and Guanacaste represents the return of non-stop flights between both destinations.

The direct connection with Nashville (BNA) will fly on Saturdays between June 5 and July 31, 2027, continuing the operation previously announced for February–April 2027. This route will also be operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Southwest Airlines will expand travel options between Guanacaste and the United States by incorporating direct connectivity with Austin and resuming its connection with Nashville.

“The United States is our main international market, and our strategy is to expand connectivity with points that represent new opportunities for Guanacaste. These operations strengthen our reach in that market and respond to joint work with airlines and the tourism sector to boost the destination's competitiveness,” noted Renata González, Commercial and Communications Manager at Guanacaste Airport.

We have been the concessionaire of the Costa Rican State since 2010 for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the new passenger terminal and associated land facilities at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Under its management, the facility holds a 6-star Ecological Blue Flag, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 50001 certifications, in addition to being the region's first carbon-neutral terminal. LIR has been awarded for the sixth consecutive year with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award in Latin America and the Caribbean in the category of under two million annual passengers by Airports Council International (ACI), which brings together more than 2,000 airports worldwide.

As the world's leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports

In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to adopt an international environmental strategy, aiming to achieve net zero emissions (scopes 1 and 2) across the entire network by 2050, while supporting the transition of its stakeholders. For more information:

The post Guanacaste Airport and ICT Announce Two New Southwest Routes from Austin and Nashville appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

“The announcement made byconfirms the constant work we do at thefor the attraction of airlines, a vital action for tourism, that will allow American travelers to have more connections to our country and thereby continue bringing more tourism-related employment and progress to the province of Guanacaste,” stated Marcos V. Borges, executive president of the