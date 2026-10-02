Taking Etihad Rail Over The Weekend? Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Travel
|Origin
|Destination
|Timings
|Fares
|Abu Dhabi
|Dubai
|7:43, 8:43, 12:14, 12:43, 16:43, 17:43, 18:43
|Starting from Dh39
|Abu Dhabi
|Al Dhaid
|8:15, 18:25
|Starting from Dh59
|Abu Dhabi
|Fujairah
|8:15, 12:43, 18:25
|Starting from Dh79
|Dubai
|Abu Dhabi
|7:14, 8:14, 13:14, 13:43, 17:14, 18:14
|Starting from Dh39
|Dubai
|Fujairah
|At 1:57 pm
|Starting from Dh29
|Al Dhaid
|Fujairah
|9:41, 19:51
|Starting from Dh19
|Al Dhaid
|Abu Dhabi
|6:32, 12:21, 17:44
|Starting from Dh69
|Al Dhaid
|Dubai
|At 12:21
|Fujairah
|Abu Dhabi
|6:05, 11:54, 17:17
|Fujairah
|Dubai
|At 11:54
|Starting from Dh29
|Fujairah
|Al Dhaid
|6:05, 11:54, 17:17
|Starting from Dh19
-
|Origin
|Destination
|Timings
|Prices
|Abu Dhabi
|Dubai
|6:43, 7:43, 12:43, 16:43, 17:43
|Starting from Dh39
|Abu Dhabi
|Al Dhaid
|8:15, 12:43, 18:25
|Starting from Dh59
|Abu Dhabi
|Fujairah
|8:15, 12:43, 18:25
|Starting from Dh55
|Dubai
|Abu Dhabi
|6:14, 7:14, 13:14, 17:14, 18:14
|Starting from Dh39
|Dubai
|Al Dhaid
|At 13:57
|No information
|Dubai
|Fujairah
|At 13:57
|starting from Dh29
|Al Dhaid
|Dubai
|At 12:21
|No information
|Al Dhaid
|Fujairah
|9:41, 14:42, 19:51
|Starting from Dh19
|Al Dhaid
|Abu Dhabi
|6:32, 12:21, 17:44
|Starting from Dh59
|Fujairah
|Abu Dhabi
|6:05, 11:54, 17:17
|Starting from Dh55
|Fujairah
|Dubai
|At 11:54
|Starting from Dh29
|Fujairah
|Al Dhaid
|6:05, 11:54, 17:17
|Startingt from Dh19
Is there parking available at the stations? What are the charges?
Parking is available at all stations on the network. Here are the details
- There are 258 slots, with eight of them reserved for electric cars.
The parking is operated by Darb.The first 15 minutes are free.
Beyond that, cars parked for up to three hours will be charged Dh5 per hour.Any vehicle which uses the facility for up to 24 hours will be charged Dh15.
For multi-day parking, the charge will be Dh20 per day.Cars which enter the parking between 2am and 6am will have to pay Dh20 for 24 hours.
The fees will be deducted from the Darb wallet. Those who don't have a Darb account can pay using a QR code.
The payment must be completed within 24 hours to avoid fines.
- There are a total of 265 parking slots available.
The facility is managed by Parkin and fees apply 24 hours throughout the week, including for public holidays.The first 15 minutes is free.
Thereafter, cars are charged Dh5 per hour.For vehicles that are parked for 5 hours and above, a full day rate of Dh30 will apply.
For overnight parking from 1am to 5am, a rate of Dh40 will apply.Payment can be done through the Parkin app within one day. Failure to do so will result in a Dh150 fine.
-
- There is free parking available at the Al Dhaid station for 26 cars.
- There are 263 slots at the station, with a charge of Dh10 per day.
There are plenty of options for passengers from all the stations:
There are three shuttle buses for passengers to choose from. These must be booked while buying the train ticket and cost Dh10 per person. They take passengers to:
- Reem Mall, Reem Island: This is a 55-minute drive
Adnec Center, Al Rawdah: It is a 30-minute driveAdnoc Headquarters, Corniche: A 45-minute drive
The shuttle services begin at 7am and are available till 9pm both to and from the station. Detailed schedules for weekdays and weekends are available on the Etihad Rail website
Travellers can choose to access the Jumeirah Golf Estate Metro station using a footbridge or a shuttle service. They can also use the F38 shuttle bus to get to Production City and Dubai Sports City. Those who intend to explore Dubai can get a Nol One-Day Pass from Dh22. This will allow them to combine inter-emirate train travel with unlimited eligible journeys on the metro, tram and bus network.
: There are three buses from Al Dhaid that take passengers to Jubail bus station, Al Sajaa bus station and Al Madam bus station.
: The Etihad Rail bus stop is just 35 meters away from the station.
In addition to this, there are e-hailing and car rental facilities at all the stations.ALSO READ
- Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking Etihad Rail Dubai station now open: How far are key landmarks from Al Yalayis? Etihad Rail bookings open from Sharjah's Al Dhaid; fares from Dh19
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