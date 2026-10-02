21St Sunchang Jangryu Festival To Welcome The World With K-Food And Cultural Experiences

MENAFN - GetNews) Four-day festival, October 15–18, will feature hands-on gochujang-making, a royal tribute procession, K-pop performances and international cuisine.

Sunchang, South Korea - October 2, 2026 - Sunchang County will host the 21st Sunchang Jangryu Festival from October 15 to 18, 2026, at the Sunchang Traditional Gochujang Folk Village and Sunchang Fermentation Theme Park, offering international visitors opportunities to experience Korean food and culture through cooking, performances and traditional activities.

Held under the slogan“Bringing the World's Tastes to Sunchang,” this year's festival will place greater emphasis on participation, inviting visitors to make and taste traditional fermented foods, wear Korean traditional clothing and take part in cultural programs rather than simply watch from the sidelines.

Sharing Korea's UNESCO-Recognized Jang-Making Culture

At the heart of the festival is jang, Korea's traditional fermented sauces and pastes, including gochujang (red chili paste), doenjang (fermented soybean paste) and ganjang (soy sauce). The event will introduce visitors to the flavors and cultural significance of these foods through experiences rooted in Sunchang's fermentation traditions. The festival follows the 2024 inscription of Korea's jang-making knowledge, beliefs and practices on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This year's programs will offer visitors a firsthand introduction to that living heritage in a region closely associated with traditional Korean fermented foods. UNESCO ICH

A Royal Tribute Procession Visitors Can Join

A signature attraction will be the Sunchang Gochujang Royal Tribute Procession, recreating the presentation of Sunchang gochujang to the king during the Joseon era.

Scheduled for 2–4 p.m. on October 17 and 18, the procession will feature traditional ceremonial and folk music ensembles. Visitors can wear hanbok, Korea's traditional clothing, and join the procession themselves.

Hands-On Gochujang-Making and Fermentation Experiences

The Global Gochujang-Making program will take place at Sunchang Fermentation Theme Park at 2 p.m. on October 16 and 4 p.m. on October 17. Participants will make gochujang while learning from a master gochujang maker.

The Global Jang Culture School will operate throughout the festival, while a Jang-Making Performance commemorating the UNESCO inscription is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 17.

Another participatory program, Sunchang Fermentation Village 1997, will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 17 and 18. Participants will arrange rice cakes to form the number“1997,” exploring the history of the Sunchang Traditional Gochujang Folk Village and the year it was established.

K-Pop, Cooking Competitions and International Cuisine

The entertainment lineup will include the Sunchang Global K-Pop Song Festival, featuring international participants on stage, alongside collaborative performances combining traditional Korean music and classical music.

Food-focused programs will include a cooking competition in which Korean and international participants prepare dishes using jang, as well as cooking classes led by chefs.

The K-Food Market will bring together an international food pavilion, a K-food pavilion and an exhibition of sauces from around the world. Exhibitions of traditional embroidery and minhwa, Korean folk painting, will further expand the cultural offerings.

Special Events for Festival Visitors

Visitors will also have opportunities to participate in promotional events during the festival.

Under the Find the Golden Meju event, visitors who verify receipts showing spending of at least KRW 20,000 within Sunchang County can enter a prize drawing, with prizes including one don of gold. The Global Festival RED DAY event will offer souvenirs to visitors wearing red clothing.

Expanded Language Assistance and Transportation

Sunchang County will expand multilingual information and interpretation support for international visitors. Seven shuttle buses will operate across three routes between Sunchang town and the festival grounds at approximately 20-minute intervals. Transportation connections with major nearby cities, including Jeonju, Gwangju and Namwon, will also be arranged.

“We have prepared a range of changes to help the festival grow into an event enjoyed not only by visitors from Korea, but by people from around the world,” said Choi Yeong-il, mayor of Sunchang County.“We hope visitors will create special memories by seeing, tasting and experiencing jang culture firsthand.”

About the 21st Sunchang Jangryu Festival

The Sunchang Jangryu Festival is an annual event hosted by Sunchang County in South Korea's Jeonbuk province to showcase the region's traditional fermented sauces, including gochujang, doenjang, and ganjang. Sunchang has been historically associated with gochujang production since at least 1809, when the condiment was recorded in the Gyuhap Chongseo, and the sauce was presented for the royal table during the Joseon era.

The 21st edition runs October 15 through October 18, 2026, and includes gochujang-making experiences for foreign participants, a recreation of the historical procession to the Joseon royal court, and K-food markets featuring regional cuisine. The festival takes place following the 2024 UNESCO inscription of Korean jang-making knowledge, beliefs, and practices on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.