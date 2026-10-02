Judith Perrine Armour Shares A Prophetic Journey Of Faith, Healing, And Hope

MENAFN - GetNews) In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope reflects Armour's personal spiritual experiences, prophetic calling, and message of hope for readers seeking healing, purpose, and a deeper relationship with God.

United State - October 2, 2026 - Author Judith Perrine Armour shares the story of her spiritual journey in In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope, a deeply personal account centered on faith, healing, prophecy, and the presence of God in everyday life.

Armour describes the book as a testimony of a living God who continues to speak, heal, guide, and transform. Her purpose in writing was not simply to reflect on her life, but to document the spiritual experiences she believes she was called to share.

A CALL TO WRITE

During Lent in 2023, Armour says she felt the Lord calling her to finally write about the spiritual journey she had experienced over many years.

She understood this as a personal commission to write and completed the book in approximately 40 days. Armour says the final chapters became especially significant to her because they contain messages, she believes were given to her prophetically.

A JOURNEY OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

The book explores Armour's experiences with prayer, healing, prophecy, discernment, and the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

A professional review provided by the author describes the work as the journey of a modern contemplative whose story presents God as active, present, healing, and transformative.

Armour also shares her experiences with what she describes as the nine gifts of the Holy Spirit, particularly the gifts of healing and prophecy.

A MESSAGE OF HEALING AND HOPE

Alongside its spiritual themes, the book addresses personal growth, healing, human struggles, and social concerns.

Armour hopes readers come away with a renewed sense of hope and a deeper awareness of how faith, compassion, and spiritual purpose can influence both personal lives and the wider world.

Reader feedback shared by Armour notes that some people have returned to the book multiple times and have described the experience as deeply reflective and healing.

RECENT MEDIA FEATURES

Armour has recently discussed her book and spiritual journey on The Chris Voss Show and The Neil Haley Show.

Her previous media appearances also include ReaderHouse Roundtable, Episode 279, and Snow Media with Allie Lasher.

These interviews have provided Armour with opportunities to speak more personally about the experiences behind the book and the message she hopes to share with readers.

LITERARY RECOGNITION

In the Covenant of the Ark has received professional reviews and literary recognition.

According to information supplied by the author, the book has been recognized by BookLife Reviews, The US Review of Books, and Mission Hills, and was named a 2026 Eric Hoffer Book Award Category Finalist.

A LIFE OF SCIENCE, FAITH, AND SERVICE

Armour's background combines science, education, ministry, and community service.

She earned a degree in Chemistry from Rutgers University NCAS, conducted research involving environmental pollutants while working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and later developed genetics curriculum for Allied Health professionals at the Medical College of Ohio.

She has also served in the Catholic Church for more than 45 years, participating in healing ministries, spiritual direction, evangelization, interfaith dialogue, retreats, and other faith-based initiatives.

FAITH PUT INTO ACTION

Armour is the founder of The Open Door Ministry for the Homeless in Toledo, Ohio, reflecting her long-standing commitment to service.

According to the author, proceeds from the book are directed toward The Open Door Ministry for the Homeless and Mount Saint Angels Benedictine Monastery in Oregon.

For Armour, the book is therefore both a testimony of faith and a way to support causes connected to service, compassion, and ministry.

A NEW CHAPTER FOR THE BOOK

The book was originally published by Covenant Books Publishing and has since been republished by Olympus Story House, which is working to expand its reach and introduce it to new readers and opportunities.

With renewed publishing efforts, media appearances, professional reviews, and literary recognition, Armour continues to share the message at the heart of her work: faith, healing, spiritual purpose, and hope for humanity.

ABOUT JUDITH PERRINE ARMOUR

Judith Perrine Armour is an author, retired academic, scientist, educator, spiritual director, ministry leader, and community advocate.

Her life and work bring together scientific research, education, decades of church service, and a strong commitment to helping others. Through In the Covenant of the Ark, she shares the spiritual experiences she believes she was called to document and pass on to others.

FEATURED BOOK:

In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope By Judith Perrine Armour

Amazon:

LEARN MORE ABOUT JUDITH PERRINE ARMOUR

Official Author Website:

RECENT MEDIA APPEARANCES"

The Chris Voss Show

The Neil Haley Show