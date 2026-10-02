Salem, NH Based TMB Electric Corp Launches Dedicated Crane Services & Heavy Rigging Solutions Across New England

MENAFN - GetNews) Salem, NH electrical contractor expands capabilities to offer turnkey mobile crane rental, boom truck operations, and specialized rigging for commercial, industrial, and telecommunications projects.

Salem, New Hampshire, USA - October 2, 2026 - TMB Electric Corp, a provider of commercial, industrial, and telecommunications electrical contracting in New England, today announced the formal launch of its expanded Crane Services & Heavy Rigging division. The new offering provides turnkey mobile crane rental, boom truck services, and custom crane rigging services to streamline complex lifting operations across Southern New Hampshire, Northern Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.

For over 20 years, TMB Electric has delivered power, generator, and wireless communications infrastructure. By integrating dedicated crane and rigging capabilities directly into its service portfolio, TMB Electric now offers general contractors, utility providers, and industrial facilities a single, accountable partner for both heavy overhead lifting and technical installation.

Comprehensive Heavy Lifting Capabilities

The new service division is equipped to handle a wide variety of specialized lifting applications, including:



HVAC & Roof Mechanical Lifts: Hoisting roof-top units (RTUs), chillers, air handlers, and roofing materials.

Power & Utility Infrastructure: Precision generator placement and transformer installation for emergency backup and substation grids.

Telecommunications & Steel Structures: Supporting cell tower installation, antenna placement, light towers, and steel erection. Specialized Industrial Rigging: Executing precast concrete lifting, bridge beam placement, underground/above-ground tank installation, and sensitive MRI and medical equipment placement.

"Overhead lifting and heavy equipment placement are critical path items on almost every major commercial and utility job site," said a spokesperson for TMB Electric Corp. "By deploying our own fully operated mobile cranes, boom trucks, and certified rigging teams, we eliminate scheduling friction for our clients, maintain total quality control, and ensure maximum safety on site."

Safety-First Job Execution

TMB Electric's crane operations are backed by licensed, insured, and safety-focused operators trained to operate in high-risk environments, including near energized electrical systems, tight urban footprints, and active healthcare or industrial facilities.

To learn more about TMB Electric Corp's crane services or to request a project estimate, visit tmbelectriccor or contact their Salem, NH headquarters directly at (603) 365-9927.

Connect with TMB Electric on LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest updates.

About TMB Electric Corp

Based in Salem, New Hampshire, TMB Electric Corp is a family-owned and operated electrical contractor serving residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications clients across New England. Specializing in high-voltage power systems, Kohler backup generator sales and installations, wireless telecom infrastructure, and turnkey crane and rigging services, TMB Electric combines technical expertise with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.