Perseverance Metals Closes $11.8M Non-Brokered Private Placement
|Perseverance's exploration assets include:
|i).
|the Voyageur Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project, which covers 680 km2 of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 65 kilometres west of the only producing nickel mine in the United States. The Company's inaugural drill program on the Voyageur project is currently underway, continuing to expand on the recent Osprey Ni-Cu bearing mafic-ultramafic intrusion discovery (see PMI NR Sept 9 2026 );
|ii).
|the Lac Gayot high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and lithium pegmatite project, which covers the entirety of the 30km long Venus Greenstone Belt in Québec, featuring multiple, very high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE showings and zones and numerous spodumene-bearing pegmatites, and;
|iii).
|the Armit Lake Ni-Cu-Co project, which is the consolidated and underexplored western half of the nickel- and gold-rich Savant Lake Greenstone Belt in Ontario.
Additional information about Perseverance Metals can be found at perseverancemetals.
On Behalf of the Board,
Michael J. Tucker
CEO and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
| Perseverance Metals Inc.
John Foulkes, President
+1 (604) 614-2999
...
| Perseverance Metals Inc.
Michael J. Tucker, CEO
+1 (778) 834-3528
...
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the intended use of proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration at the Voyageur project, the Lac Gayot project and the Armit Lake project and for general corporate purposes; the receipt of regulatory approvals, including final approval by the TSXV; and the Company's exploration and business plans, and the cost and timing thereof.
Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks that the Company will not use proceeds of the Offering as anticipated to fund exploration at the Voyageur project, the Lac Gayot project and the Armit Lake project and for general corporate purposes; that the Company will not receive all requisite regulatory approvals, including TSXV final approval; and that the Company's exploration and business plans, and the cost and timing thereof, may change significantly from management's current expectations.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will use proceeds from the Offering as anticipated to fund exploration at the Voyageur project, the Lac Gayot project and the Armit Lake project and for general corporate purposes; that all requisite approvals, including TSXV final approval, will be received; and that the Company's exploration and business plans, and the cost and timing thereof, will not change significantly from management's current expectations.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward- looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward- looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
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Source: Perseverance Metals Inc.
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