GSTAT Opens Online Route To Club Identical GST Disputes

Taxpayers with multiple GST identification numbers (GSTINs) linked to the same permanent account number (PAN) can select appeals involving an identical question of law pending before different benches and file a single transfer application, according to the updated standard operating procedure (SOP) reviewed by Mint.

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