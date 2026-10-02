The Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Yields And The Dollar This Week



The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered around 5.6%, while the 10-year yield rose to 5.3% and 2-year yields settled at 4.8%.

Surprisingly weak nonfarm payroll data initially spurred a relief rally and drove Treasury yields lower, but quickly reversed course on Friday. The Dollar Index jumped 0.7% this week.

Longer-duration U.S. bond yields climbed for the third straight week, holding firm near theirmulti-year peaks, with weaker-than-expected monthly labor market data and a cooling housing market as main highlights.

A surprisingly weak monthly labor market report provided a brief reprieve on Friday morning, sparking a temporary rally in fixed income and sending yields lower as traders scaled back expectations for further Federal Reserve interest-rate increases.

Unemployment data for September came in below economists' expectations on Friday, with jobs rising 29,000 last month and unemployment climbing to 4.2%. The Dow Jones consensus called for jobs growth of 84,000 and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.1%.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered around 5.6%, while the 10-year yield rose to 5.3% and 2-year yields settled at 4.8% for the week ending Oct. 2.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the U.S. 2-year yield recovered slightly to 0.44% in the week ending Oct. 2, up from 0.29% a week ago.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) ended the week 2.3% lower, while the shorter-duration iShares 1-3 year ETF (SHY) dropped about 0.2%, its sixth straight weekly decline, signaling pressure in shorter-duration bonds as inflation concerns mount.

Retail sentiment on TLT was 'bullish,' with 'high' message volumes, while sentiment on the shorter-duration bond ETF, SHY, was 'bearish.'