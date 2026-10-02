The Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Weekly Close
|Weekly % Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|101.92
|+0.7%
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.83%
|-3 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|5.28%
|+12 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.62%
|+13 bps
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Bond yields across short and long tenors remain anchored near 20-year highs following weeks of heavy selling. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield finished the week around 5.27%, reflecting investor realizations that borrowing costs may not retreat significantly in the near term.
Despite elevated yields attracting fresh capital, with bond ETFs capturing 42% of all ETF inflows in September, data from Bloomberg Intelligence shows price action across the Treasury curve remains vulnerable to persistent inflation risks.
The bond rout expanded across international sovereign bond markets. European government bond yields rose alongside U.S. peers, with German Bunds, UK Gilts and French bonds all at elevated levels.
Greenback & Economic Data Roundup
The U.S. Dollar strengthened across major currency pairs, supported by widening rate differentials-the difference between central bank rates between two countries-and persistent inflation pressures. Heightened geopolitical risks surrounding the Iran war continue to keep energy prices elevated, prompting asset managers to add commodity hedges against stagflation risks.
Alternatively, top Federal Reserve officials signaled this week that the central bank is in no rush to lift borrowing costs at its upcoming policy meeting, prompting financial markets to abruptly dial back bets on another immediate interest rate hike.
Public addresses by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams conveyed a shared belief that policymakers have ample room to evaluate economic indicators before considering further policy tightening.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment